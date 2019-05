A fantastic week of submissions from all over the country. Highlights include; a Crayon Porsche 911 Turbo S, new Porsche 911 992 Carrera S, white Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, yellow Ferrari 488 Pista, Brabus 700 G63, Liberty Walk Lamborgini Huracan and this stunning Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster seen in Bloemfontein (it might be a replica judging by the wheels but still very cool).