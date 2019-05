A fairly quiet week in terms of submissions but still some very special machines seen around the country to share with you all today.

Highlights this week include; Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in white and grey, Springbok Range Rover SVR, Lamborghini Diablo, and Countach combo, four matching spec Ferrari 458 Speciale’s, purple McLaren Senna, Agate Grey Porsche 911 (992) and this epic Pagani Zonda S.