Ferrari Will No Longer Supply Engines To Maserati from 2021

During the Ferrari Q1 earning call on the 7th of May, not only did we get confirmation as to when we will see the hybrid supercar debuting but also some information on the engine supply to Maserati.

Ferrari has been supplying V6 and V8 engines for Maserati models such as the Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante, GranTurismo and GranCabrio models which is pretty much the entire lineup.

Things are about to change though as Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that ” Maserati has announced that at the end of that contract they will not renew it.”

The executive said Ferrari will stop shipping engines in either 2021 or 2022. Beyond that point, the Maranello-based company has no intention of supplying engines to any other company.

Maserati has used Ferrari engines in its models since 2002 and the partnership continues to this day. Currently, Maserati uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, and 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 units built by Ferrari.

At this stage, it is not yet known where Maserati will source its engines from after the contract with Ferrari ends.