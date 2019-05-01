First Lumma Design CLR G770 Mercedes-AMG G63 In The World Built In South Africa

If you have not seen a Lumma Design car out on South African roads by now you have been living under a rock as we are clearly a wide body loving nation.

Lumma Design is a well-known tuner and modifier of the big SUV offerings and the new Mercedes-AMG G63 is certainly no exception. Their new kit for the G-Wagon is called the CLR G770 and the very first customer build to be completed in the entire world was done right here in South Africa.

According to the tuner;

The bodywork components, mainly made from PU RIM are also available in carbon fibre and emphasise sporty features without being intrusive. The front and rear aprons, combined with the extended wheel arches and the side skirts all form a coherent whole, displaying finesse, not merely in terms of appearance. In addition, the add-on parts optimize the air flow over the vehicle’s silhouette, which has positive effects on the handling. The rear roof spoiler and striking diffusor, in particular, deliver the required extra downforce. Front roof panels with four additional headlights, daytime running lights, a bonnet attachment, front radiator grill frame, exhaust trims, the LUMMA spare wheel cover and carbon-fibre wing mirror covers complete the extrovert bodywork programme.

First-rate alloy wheels for a solid look and ideal road-holding

The fenders have been extended by 40 millimetres, creating space for wider tracking and premium alloy wheels with designation CLR 24 RS. With their Y spoke design, as with all their cast wheels, LUMMA relies on use of particularly weight-saving aluminium alloys to help reduce unsprung mass. This leads to a considerable improvement in acceleration, handling and braking distances. For the perfect tyres LUMMA recommends high-performance tyres size 295/30 R24 at the front and 355/25 R24 at the back.

The brake calipers are painted in your colour of choice and create another highlight in the muscular wheel arches with their sporty look.