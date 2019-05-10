Gordon Murray’s T50 Hypercar To Carry £2.36 Million Price Tag

T.43 teaser

We have previously reported on the so-called true McLaren F1 successor and now thanks to a report from TheSupercarblog we know it will be rather pricey.

It is a hypercar currently codenamed T50 and since it will be uber-exclusive it gets a price tag to match. You will need to part with at least £2.36 Million (approx. R43 million) to get one and then you will be up with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie in terms of performance.

According to the report, prospective customers have reportedly seen the car in person and have described it as a modern-day McLaren F1.