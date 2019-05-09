Hybrid Ferrari To Sit Above 812 Superfast Coming Later This Month

Ferrari recently held its Q1 2019 financial meeting and while it focused mostly on sales, earnings and revenue, company chief executive officer Louis Camilleri dropped a few details about the brand’s upcoming hybrid model.

He confirmed that the electrically assisted vehicle will debut at the end of the month in Maranello and “It will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance and true beauty,” Camilleri said.

He also clarified that the new car would sit above the 812 Superfast and that it would have new human-machine interface technology but didn’t offer any further details about how the system was different from the current system.

We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing this prancing horse reveal and you can be sure it will have staggering performance.