Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is The Fastest SUV On Ice At 280 KM/H

Records are meant to be broken and when a production SUV packs 707 hp from a supercharged V8 you bet it will break something.

Jeep took their monstrous Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the Baikal Ice Motor Sports Festival to stretch its legs thanks to a total length of the course of 12 km.

Jeep stated that “unnecessary items were removed” from the vehicle to shave off weight, while the fuel level was just enough to complete the high-speed run. The savage SUV managed to average a rather impressive 257 km/h over 1 kilometer with a rolling start and averaged in excess of 100 km/h from a standing start.

GPS trackers registered a maximum speed of 280 km/h, which makes it the new fastest SUV on ice.

The overall record for fastest car on ice goes to the BMW M3 (E30) which managed to hit a whopping 346 km/h.