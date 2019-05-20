Lotus Boss Says New Electric Hypercar Will Blow Our Minds

According to chief executive officer of Lotus, Phil Popham, the electric Lotus Type 130 will be a “mind-blowing hypercar” and it will be a way to re-establish the Lotus brand’s credentials as a legitimate member of the performance car market.

Unfortunately, the CEO did not give much away about the Type 130 but according to Car, he said that “There are distinct benefits of electrification, certainly in terms of aerodynamics, and the center of gravity can be low” and that they “need to understand the needs of the customer. If you’re driving for 20 minutes on the track, do you need the full battery pack?”

The Type 130 will be the brands first all-new car since 2008 and we are expecting to see the creation fully revealed this year.

Rumors suggest an output of at least 1,000 horsepower (746 kW) with all-wheel drive and a range of roughly 400 km (250 miles).

After launching the hypercar, Lotus will introduce more accessible products.