Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe by Renntech Packs 783 HP (584 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe leaves the factory packing a whopping 630 horses (470 kW) and 900 Nm of torque which is more than enough for 99% of the owners but the crew from Renntech took things up a notch.

After welcoming an ECU upgrade, the output has gone up to 783 horsepower (584 kW) and an earth-shattering 1,082 Nm of torque. Yes, that is a lot of gain but does it deliver the goods?

According to the tuner, the car has set a new record in its class at the Palm Beach International Raceway after running the quarter-mile in 10.652 seconds, at 127 mph (204 km/h).

