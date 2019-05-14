News

More Potent Lamborghini Urus Allegedly On The Way

By Zero2Turbo
Vorsteiner Urus pictured

A high-performance Lamborghini Urus is allegedly under development, according to Motor Trend’s Jonny Lieberman citing a well-placed source within the automaker. Lieberman estimates the meaner variant to arrive in about two years.

As if the Urus needs more power but in the world, we live in, it is never enough.

Unfortunately, the person speaking with Lieberman offered no other details about the angry Urus but we can expect more power, less weight, tweaked suspension and maybe even some form of the brands’ active aerodynamics (ALA).

As you know the Lamborghini Urus shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga so a more powerful version of the Urus makes sense as speedier versions of its siblings are either already available or coming soon. The Bentayga Speed has already been released, the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid Cayenne is on the way and if rumors are to be believed there is even a Cayenne Coupe GT5 (name unknown) on the way to compete directly with the Urus.

View this post on Instagram

Some news: Lamborghini is going to build a higher performance version of the Urus. For lack of a better name, we’ll just call it the Urus Performante, though that’s most certainly not the name. A well placed source recently confirmed the UP’s existence to me. Details? None. We can assume more power, less weight, tweaked suspension, better tires, and since it’s Lambo, some version of their active aero system, ALA. Timeframe? No clue, but I’d expect the Urus P to follow a similar Huracán/Performante cadence. Figure two more years until it shows up. I figure Porsche has to roll out the Cayenne Turbo Coupe GT/GT5 first, and then the high performance Urus can slot in above that thing. There will also be a high output hybrid Urus, but that’s a different vehicle. I hope Lambo also builds a more off road focused variant of the Urus. Why not?? #lamborghini #urus #urusperformante @lamborghini 🇮🇹🤘🇮🇹

A post shared by Jonny Lieberman (@jonnylieberman) on

