More Potent Lamborghini Urus Allegedly On The Way

Vorsteiner Urus pictured

A high-performance Lamborghini Urus is allegedly under development, according to Motor Trend’s Jonny Lieberman citing a well-placed source within the automaker. Lieberman estimates the meaner variant to arrive in about two years.

As if the Urus needs more power but in the world, we live in, it is never enough.

Unfortunately, the person speaking with Lieberman offered no other details about the angry Urus but we can expect more power, less weight, tweaked suspension and maybe even some form of the brands’ active aerodynamics (ALA).

As you know the Lamborghini Urus shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga so a more powerful version of the Urus makes sense as speedier versions of its siblings are either already available or coming soon. The Bentayga Speed has already been released, the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid Cayenne is on the way and if rumors are to be believed there is even a Cayenne Coupe GT5 (name unknown) on the way to compete directly with the Urus.