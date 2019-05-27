NewsVideo

Mr JWW Driving Road Legal Aston Martin Vulcan In Gumball 3000

By Zero2Turbo

If you recall late last year we showed you the first shots of the only road legal Aston Martin Vulcan in the world and now not only will it be participating in the 2019 Gumball 3000 rally but it will be driven by well-liked YouTuber, Mr JWW.

Aston Martin took to Instagram to reveal the car which now sports a unique livery that was inspired by the Avro Vulcan Bomber plane. Aston Martin did a great job replicating the bomber’s livery on the car, even including a Royal Air Force (RAF) roundel on the sides.

Enough chit chat, just push play below. It will be an interesting challenge to say the least.

