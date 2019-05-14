Overfinch Range Rover SuperSport SVR Is A Limited Edition Carbon Overload

Overfinch is well known in the Range Rover tuning world and they have a new limited edition offering called the SuperSport.

Each of the 25 units that will be made comes in a special color and adds their signature carbon grille. The front and rear bumpers, side sills, side vents, rear spoiler, and the bonnet are also made from carbon fibre. These can be selected in either herringbone weave, gloss or satin finish.

Fitted under those carbon fibre wheel arches sits some huge 22-inch Leggero rims which are the lightest and widest in the tuner’s collection and can be ordered in one of two patterns. Behind them sits some uprated Brembo brakes. These, along with the titanium exhaust system and carbon fibre air induction system, are part of the technical updates given to the SVR.

Obviously, they did not leave the cabin untouched and gave it a makeover too. The main change is the quilted leather with chalk paneling, micropiping and stitching trim used throughout the interior.

Does this float your boat?