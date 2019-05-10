Video

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits 352 KM/H

By Zero2Turbo

We all know that the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a serious piece of kit and although Porsche claims the vmax of its range-topping 911 sits at 211 mph (340 km/h), that figure seems somewhat conservative.

The crew from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds recently took a silver example up to a top speed of 219 mph (352 km/h) and although that is ‘only’ 12 km/h more than what they claim any improvement at this sort of speed is considered impressive.

Yes, these guys test the right way with a GPS and if the car had an even longer runway to speed down, it may have actually kept on accelerating.

