Porsche 911 Speedster Pricing for South Africa

Porsche will be putting the open-top two seater into production from mid-2019 at the Porsche plant in Zuffenhausen and the result combines the aspiration of a puristic, driver-oriented vehicle with motor sports technology suitable for everyday use.

A high-revving 510 hp (375 kW) four-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine delivers an emotive sound experience in the cockpit and the six-speed GT transmission is shifted manually. There will only be 1,948 units of the new 911 Speedster produced so how much will it set you back in South Africa?

Base pricing sits at R5,161,000 which includes a 3 year / 100,000 km Driveplan.

You will most likely have to fight to get an allocation but to be honest they are probably all already taken as you read this.