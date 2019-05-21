Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid Arriving This Year

Currently, you can order the Porsche Cayenne Coupe in three flavours but it seems you will have another choice as soon as this year.

There is the base V6 model which produces 335 hp (249 kW) and 450 Nm of torque. The mid-range S model pumps out 434 hp (324 kW) and 549 Nm while the top of the range, the Turbo model, with its powerful V8, produces 541 hp (403 kW) and 768 Nm.

At a media event in Austria, a Porsche executive confirmed the arrival of a hybrid model this year. “We will extend the engine lineup step by step,” the executive noted to the group of journalists in attendance. “This year, you can expect a hybrid engine version.”

The specification is not yet known but if we assume it has the same powertrain as the Cayenne E-Hybrid then it will pack 455 hp (339 kW) and 699 Nm of torque.