NewsVideo

Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest Costs More Than A VW Golf R

By Zero2Turbo

If I had R680k to spare, we would hop on down to our local Volkswagen dealer and talk about picking up a new Golf R but if this does not float your boat, you can always buy a champagne chest from Rolls-Royce for a cool £37,000.

While the Golf will be much better value for money, the chest is a work of art as it features a machined aluminium and carbon fibre chassis just like high-end supercars. The chassis is wrapped in black leather and features an embossed Spirit of Ecstasy logo.

Related Posts

Mountune and fifteen52 Collaborate To Form Volkswagen Tuning…

Volkswagen ID.3 Electric Hatch Is First Member Of ID Family

If you don’t feel like holding one of the four hand-blown crystal champagne flutes, the chest has a Tudor Oak wood table for you. The flutes feature a polished aluminium base and are arranged, in the chest, to “evoke memories of a V12 engine.”

The party tricks continue elsewhere as the chest has side “hammocks” that automatically deploy to reveal two champagne coolers constructed out of black anodized aluminium and carbon. The chest is also illuminated and features four cotton napkins with “RR” monograms.

You might also like
News

Mountune and fifteen52 Collaborate To Form Volkswagen Tuning brand m52

News

Volkswagen ID.3 Electric Hatch Is First Member Of ID Family

News

Abt Gives The Golf R Menacing Looks And More Power

News

Hardcore Golf 8 R Plus Reportedly Coming

News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Delivered At The Cullinan Mine in South Africa

News

VW Touareg Might Be Your Last Chance To Buy A New V8 Diesel Car

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us