The Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix Made Manny Khoshbin $11,875 (R170k) A Day

By Zero2Turbo

It was around one year ago when successful entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin took delivery of the Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix.

He was initially buying the RS Gryphon which was made famous after crashing during its shakedown but luckily ended up with the Agera RS Phoenix.

We were surprised as much as you were when he sold it about 6 months later which, according to CNBC, gave Manny a handsome $1.9 million (approx. R27 million) profit from the sale – the highest ever profit he has made in such a short time.

Manny had reportedly parted with $2.2 million for the initial purchase but received an offer from a mutual contact shortly after he took delivery. He initially asked for $5 million, which was negotiated down to $4.1 million, earning the entrepreneur a cool $1.9 million. Given the fact, that Manny owned the Phoenix for just over 5 months, the appreciation in value works out to roughly $365,595 (R5.2 million) a month, $11,875 a day or $495 an hour.

That is pretty damn good business if you ask us but why did it sell for such a premium? To start with there are only 25 examples of the Agera RS worldwide and it featured a few unique components including a $300,000 rear wing.

The 24-carat gold accents and gold exhaust tip certainly had something to do with the insane price too but we cannot forget the fact that it is also the current world record holder for the fastest production car.

Source CNBC
Comments
