55 Units Of The Ford Mustang Bullitt Headed For South Africa All Already Spoken For

Last year we received word that South Africa will be getting a few of the 50th-anniversary tribute Ford Mustangs of the iconic car that featured in the movie “Bullitt”. Now, we have confirmation of the exact numbers that will be reaching our South African shores.

SA will be getting 55 units of the Mustang Bullitt. As you would probably expect, all 55 have been spoken for so expect to see a movie icon on a street near you. What does this special American pony cost? Owners of these cars parted with just over 1 million South African Rands.

Just to remind you, the new Mustang Bullitt features an upgraded version of the 5.0-litre V8 engine that resides under the standard Mustang’s bonnet. Power output reaches 478 hp (357 kW) and 420 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 262 km/h.

Of course, this limited-edition American muscle car features the Dark Highland Green paint colour that was dawned on the original 50-odd years ago.

We certainly cannot wait to see these special Mustangs prowling the streets of South Africa.