Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition

Bentley has rounded off their centenary trio with the Continental Convertible Number 1 Edition.

This limited edition model pays tribute to the 1929 Blower race car and is equipped with a Centenary trim package that adds commemorative badges to the bootlid and wheels, unique LED lighting patterns and bespoke interior elements. The Number 1 is painted on the grille, in reference to the brand’s historic motorsport markings, and a carbon fibre body kit is fitted as standard.

The model also receives 18-carat gold badging, jewel-encrusted oil and fuel filler caps, and 22-inch alloy wheels finished in dark red or gloss black.

The Continental’s rotating infotainment display now features a miniature replica of the Bentley Blower’s distinctive wheel spinner, formed from a piece of piston taken from the original car.

It is limited to 100 examples worldwide and South Africa will be getting one unit.