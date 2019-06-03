BMW X3 M and X4 M Receive M Performance Parts

The new X3 M and X4 M already stand out a fair bit from the standard offerings in the range but BMW has now revealed a range of M Performance Parts including a range of carbon fibre add-ons and motorsport-inspired accessories.

On the outside, you can choose your components to be finished in carbon fibre or gloss back. Carbon trim is available for the grille surrounds, ‘air breathers’ and door sill finishers, while high gloss black parts can be specified for the X3 M’s roof-mounted rear spoiler and for the X4 M’s available rear fins.

Inside the carbon array continues with an M Performance Pro steering wheel. This is available with carbon trim inserts and carbon shift paddles complemented by Alcantara and leather trim, along with a 12 o’clock marker in ‘motor racing blue’.

The gear selector can be had in carbon finish, too, while you can accessorize the lower area of the cabin with M Performance floor mats in velour with embroidered M Performance inscription, leather-look surrounds and tri-colour M pennant.

Finally, the M Performance Parts catalogue also includes a branded key case and wheel bags, for that extra degree of personalisation.