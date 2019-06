Where is this year going? Already 25 weeks in but no sign of the spotting slowing down.

Highlights for the week are; black Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, blue Lamborghini Urus, grey Ferrari 812 Superfast, Java Green BMW M4, yellow Ferrari F12tdf, yellow Porsche 911 GT3 RS and this sweet twin-turbo pair of the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.