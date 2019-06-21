Ford Teasing Hardcore GT To Be Unveiled At Goodwood

Back in 2016, Ford gave us the brand-new GT. Even though many resented the fact that the old, brutish V8 had been replaced with an EcoBoost V6, it’s main aim was performance and Ford thought the V6 would suit the car better. While Ford hasn’t officially announced any plans to create a hardcore version of the GT, a recent teaser suggests that something exciting will be coming to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

By looking at the photo, we can’t exactly be sure whether this is a hardcore GT or if it is another racing car derivative, such as the 2016 GTE Pro Le Mans racer. The very large rear wing and the roof scoop could indicate either option.

If we had to place our bets, though, it would probably be Ford’s take on the new Le Mans hypercar class that will be a part in next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours. With Aston Martin entering the Valkyrie and Toyota creating a special new hypercar to enter as well, Ford probably wouldn’t want to miss out on the fun. Considering Ford was present at the meeting, along with Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren and Toyota, to discuss the rules for the hypercar class, it seems like the most likely option.

While this is all speculation, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what plans Ford is cooking up as the launch of this mystery GT will be on the 4th of July. The GT will also be joined by the new Focus ST and the latest Shelby GT500 which are making their UK debut.