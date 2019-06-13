Koenigsegg Jesko Red Cherry Edition Is A Gorgeous One-Off

The Koenigsegg Jesko is possibly one of the most desirable hypercars at this moment in time so it makes sense to “strike while the iron is hot” and they have done just that with the Red Cherry Edition.

Production won’t start until the end of 2020 and only 125 are going to be made all of which are already sold out.

There’s a new high-end “luxury network” in town and it’s aptly called “Luxuryandexpensive.” To put its name on the map, the company is offering this one-off Jesko Red Cherry Edition with a stunning livery and carbon fibre wheels. Unfortunately, we do not know what the interior looks like but you can bet it will feature the same sort of scheme as the exterior.

You can have the unique Red Cherry Edition if you’re willing to part with €2,350,000 (approx. R40 million) before taxes. In exchange for your hard-earned money, you’ll be rewarded with a hypercar producing up to 1,600 horsepower and 1,500 Nm of torque when the twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine is feeding on E85 fuel.