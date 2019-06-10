Road-Legal Ultima RS With Up To 1,200 HP (895 kW) Revealed

Ultima is back in business with an all-new RS supercar and it’s their fastest road-legal model yet and featuring up to 1200 horses (895 kW).

It is based on the limited-run Evolution but gains a number of modifications and enhancements to the powertrain, bodywork and chassis to maximise performance.

The gel-coated bodywork of the RS has been designed with a strong emphasis on functionality. A 1780mm rear wing works alongside carbon fibre front and rear splitters and wheel-arch vents to enhance downforce, aerodynamic performance, and engine cooling, while the new model’s cabin has been subtly reshaped to reduce frontal area.

Powering the road-going supercar is the small-block LT5 that Chevrolet use in their Corvette ZR1 which is set to premiere in the flesh at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 4th.

The RS is “overwhelmingly capable, delivering the fastest, most sophisticated, stylish and most advanced performance package to date.” The LT5 can be tuned to 1,200 horsepower, and that’s a lot for a vehicle that tips the scales at 930 kilograms from the get-go.

Zero to 96 km/h (60 mph) comes in 2.3 seconds, and the top speed is rated at more than 250 miles per hour depending on gearing. The 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin tyres as standard, and customers can choose between the Pilot Sport Cup 2 and Pilot Sport 4S. Inspired by Group C endurance racers, the RS utilizes a six-speed manual transaxle from Porsche.

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but the company’s website says the model can be bought for the same price as a “mundane new BMW M3”, suggesting it will start from around £60,000.