Vandenbrink Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Shooting Brake Took Over Ten Years To Build

A company from the Netherlands known as Vandenbrink Design took over ten years to finish the ambitious project but here are the first official photos of the one-off Shooting Brake Ferrari 612 Scaglietti.

The project started in 2009 with a donor vehicle and a handful of renderings. Inspired by the likes of Zagato, Vignale, Touring Superleggera, Pininfarina, and Bertone, the V12-engined exotic retains the 612 Scaglietti styling while adding the practicality of a family car.

The dual windows in the roof let the light come in the cabin, helping the rear passengers feel more comfortable in their seats.

Vandenbrink Design doesn’t give a price tag, nor does it mention how limited the shooting brake is. All we know is that “an additional limited series” will be built “only on bespoke order, exclusively for visionary and knowledgeable customers with a passion for the underlying automotive quality, aesthetic excellence, and historical significance.” The pompous wording might translate to a figure as high as a million euros, including the donor vehicle.