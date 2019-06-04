Watch Volkswagen ID R Demolish Electric Lap Record At The Nurburgring

ID.R during testdrives on the Nürburgring

Yesterday the news broke about Volkswagen‘s ID.R setting a new lap record for EV’s at the infamous circuit and now we have footage of the electrifying (excuse the pun) 6:05.336 lap.

The time around the 156-corner circuit eclipsed the previous 6min 45.90secs mark for an electric car, set by the 1,341 hp (1,000 kW), four-motor Nio EP9 in 2017. While that was officially a production-based machine, the ID R is a one-off purely for competition.

The VW ID.R packed “just” 671 hp (500 kW) which is half the amount of output compared to the car it eclipsed making it even more impressive.

To break the Nordschleife record, the ID.R was heavily modified from how it ran at Pikes Peak. It introduced an F1-inspired aerodynamic package featuring a new rear wing, new front splitter and a drag reduction system that can reduce downforce by up to 20%.

Remarkably, the time was nearly six seconds quicker than the long-time lap record of 6min 11.13secs set by Stefan Bellof in a Porsche 956 in 1983.