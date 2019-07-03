2020 BMW X6 Revealed With A Light-Up Grille

The third-generation BMW X6 has been revealed and is now more sculpted, more powerful, and loaded with more tech than ever before including an illuminated front grille.

So what powertrains can you get with this crossover coupe?

xDrive30d employs a six-cylinder in-line diesel with 265 hp (195 kW).

sDrive40i and xDrive40i twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six, producing 340 hp (250 kW) and 447 Nm. To 60 miles per hour (96 km/h), it takes the sDrive model 5.2 seconds, while the xDrive version gets there in 5.3 seconds.

M50d makes use of the six-cylinder in‑line diesel engine and a quartet of turbochargers producing 400 hp (294 kW).

M50i has the twin-turbo 4.4-litre producing 530 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. It takes the X6 M50i just 4.1 seconds to hit 60 mph, and it will continue on to a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (249 km/h).

All versions use the same eight-speed automatic transmission found elsewhere in the BMW lineup. A double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension make the X6 more agile and an optional Dynamic Handling package adds performance upgrades like active roll stabilization and active steering. The former uses electric swivel motors to reduce body roll, while active steering turns the rear wheels, in or out depending on speed and road conditions, to counteract slippage.

If you want your X6 to get rugged, it can. The xDrive40i model comes with an optional off-road package. The additional kit adds a two-axle air suspension, an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, and four specially designed off-road driving modes for different terrains: snow, sand, gravel, or rocks.

The BMW X6 M50i and BMW X6 M50d come with 21-inch light-alloy wheels as standard.

You can choose between xLine and M Sport model variants as an alternative to standard specification. The two equipment lines each have their own distinctive design cues (see in gallery below).

Inside you will see the same Live Cockpit with iDrive as you get in the new X5. As expected it is loaded with safety features too and most of them come as standard.

The new X6 will be available in South Africa from November 2019. Only the BMW X6 M50i and BMW X6 M50d will be offered at launch.