NewsTuning

ABT Cranks Audi RS3 To 470 HP (350 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The current Audi RS3 is a well-loved hatch but its reign as the most powerful hot hatch is coming to an end with the announcement of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.

Until another RS3 comes, presumably to raise the power stakes yet further, ABT has this: the RS3 with Power S upgrades.

Related Posts

Audi R8 LMS GT2 Revealed As Most Powerful Customer Racing…

Lumma Design CLR 8S Gives The Audi Q8 More Presence

With just a remap and an uprated intercooler, this now RS3 makes 470 hp (350 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) which should shave a couple of tenths off the 4.1 second 0 to 100 km/h time.

You can also fit some Forged wheels weighing just 8kg each which will surely help the car feel less ponderous, as could ABT’s own anti-roll bar and sports spring kit. Beefier brakes can also be added, with carbon parts and ABT logo door light projectors there if you really, really must.

You might also like
News

Audi R8 LMS GT2 Revealed As Most Powerful Customer Racing Car

News

Lumma Design CLR 8S Gives The Audi Q8 More Presence

News

Audi S8 Revealed Packing A 563 HP (420 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

News

Abt Increases The Lamborghini Urus’ Power Output to 700 HP (522 kW)

News

Hardcore GT3-Inspired Audi R8 Could Be On The Way

News

Audi SQ8 Revealed With 429 hp (320 kW) Turbo Diesel V8

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us