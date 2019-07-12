ABT Cranks Audi RS3 To 470 HP (350 kW)

The current Audi RS3 is a well-loved hatch but its reign as the most powerful hot hatch is coming to an end with the announcement of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.

Until another RS3 comes, presumably to raise the power stakes yet further, ABT has this: the RS3 with Power S upgrades.

With just a remap and an uprated intercooler, this now RS3 makes 470 hp (350 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) which should shave a couple of tenths off the 4.1 second 0 to 100 km/h time.

You can also fit some Forged wheels weighing just 8kg each which will surely help the car feel less ponderous, as could ABT’s own anti-roll bar and sports spring kit. Beefier brakes can also be added, with carbon parts and ABT logo door light projectors there if you really, really must.