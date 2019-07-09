News

Alpina X7 Could Be On Its Way

By Barrie Ferreira

Alpina has been around for more than 50 years and for half a decade they have been offering alternative versions to many BMWs from the past and the present. Autocar had a chat with the firm’s CEO, Andreas Bovensiepen, who suggested that the BMW X7 may be the latest Bavarian product to join the Alpina line-up.  

Related Posts

BMW M5 Wagon With McLaren F1 Engine Stored for Decades

BMW M8 Competition (Coupé and Convertible) Pricing for South…

“We are thinking about having an X7 in the future but not right now because BMW has a very high demand for it and currently the plant is full,” Bovensiepen said.

It may seem odd that Alpina can’t simply build their own X7, however, considering they are built on the same production line, Alpina has to consider the high volume of X7s that are currently being produced.

Bovensiepen hasn’t indicated exactly when we can expect the Alpina X7, but it doesn’t look like we will see it before at least 2020.

You might also like
News

BMW M5 Wagon With McLaren F1 Engine Stored for Decades

News

BMW M8 Competition (Coupé and Convertible) Pricing for South Africa

News

This BMW X7 Pickup (Bakkie) Is Real

News

2020 BMW X6 Revealed With A Light-Up Grille

News

BMW X5 Powered by Hydrogen Could Be Coming Soon

News

BMW X8 M and 400 Horsepower 1 Series Allegedly On The Cards

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us