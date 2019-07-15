Apollo IE Sounds Amazing, Looks A Little Tricky To Drive

It may have been the second year the Apollo Intensa Emozione wowed the crowds at the Goodwood Festival but it was no less intense (excuse the pun).

The epic machine is reportedly powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine derived from the one used in the Ferrari F12tdf.

As you can see, the bodywork is simply out of this world, with a wing towering over the back and creases and curves everywhere.

Yes, this car is road legal but it looks like it is rather difficult to drive after watching the drivers getting a bit stuck with the gears and stalling at the famous Goodwood hill climb donut circle.