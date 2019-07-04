Around R1.7 Billion Worth Of Pagani’s Headed for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Some of you will know that this year Pagani is celebrating their 20th anniversary and the folks who are lucky enough to attend the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed are in for a treat.

Pagani owners from all over the world will be descending upon Goodwood this year and they will be bringing along their cars as well (of course).

They are expecting around 30 Zondas and Huayras will be attending the event which equates to about $127 million worth of special Italian supercars.

Pagani will also be putting up a static display at the event which will include a 2005 Zonda F, 2009 Zonda Cinque, 2010 Zonda Tricolore and 2018 Zonda Roadster.