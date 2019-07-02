Audi S8 Revealed Packing A 563 HP (420 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

The Audi A8 range was updated around two years ago but now, the range-topping S8 variant has arrived and it sounds promising.

Under the long hood sits a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pushing out 563 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This engine isn’t just powerful but it promises to be reasonably efficient as it incorporates Mild Hybrid technology with a 48-volt system which includes a stop-start function.

The V8 power is sent to the tarmac via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system with a sport differential. The S8 receives all-wheel steering as standard and should you wish you can spec a set of carbon ceramic brakes.

It is loaded with tech of course which means not only is it fast but very comfortable and safe.

Styling wise you will notice a slightly sportier nose, different wheels, unique badging, and quad tailpipes.

Inside the luxury saloon, you will find matte aluminium trim alongside diamond-stitched seats with embroidered S badging.

There is also an upper inlay in the cabin made of Carbon Vector and as with some other Audi models, a touchscreen for the infotainment system, a touchscreen for the climate control functions, and the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster are all featured.