BAC Reveal Super Light Mono R At Goodwood

A couple of years ago, the Briggs Automotive Company (better known as BAC) come onto the car scene with their very quick Mono. Ever since then, the Mono has been the only car that the Liverpool-based company has offered. At this year’s Goodwood FOS, though, BAC is offering one more model to choose from – the Mono R.

“Today marks a monumental step in the history of Briggs Automotive Company. Not only have we become a multi-product brand for the first time, but we’ve done so with a truly remarkable feat of engineering, design and innovation in the Mono R,” said Design Director at BAC, Ian Briggs.

“It’s the first time since we first laid plans for Mono a decade ago that we’ve designed something brand new – and that’s testament to the success of the business and Mono that we’ve reached this point,” he added. “Mono R has been many, many years in the making, with thousands upon thousands of hours of research and work going into it – and we believe we’ve found the perfect formula for creating the most extreme Mono in the flesh and under the skin.”

The Mono R is quite an impressive vehicle, and you only have to look at the figures to see that. BAC has boosted the power of the 2.5-litre engine from 305 horsepower to 340 HP (254 kW). By making the cylinder bore size bigger and reducing the new billet crankshaft stroke the engine, co-developed with Mountune, now revs up to 8 800 rpm.

Lightness was key in making the Mono R and so the boffins at BAC have shaved off 25 kilograms resulting in a total weight of just 555 kilograms. Thanks to this lack of weight, the Mono R has a power-to-weight ratio of 612 hp (456 kW)-per-ton and delivers a record-breaking 136 hp (101 kW) per litre for a road-legal, naturally-aspirated car.

In addition to that, the Mono R has a revolutionary body. BAC has teamed up with Haydale and Pentaxia to develop graphene-enhanced carbon-fibre which has been used in every body panel. This is the first time such technology has been used in a production car. By coupling this with its magnesium chassis, titanium floor, carbon floor and new carbon-ceramic brakes it’s easy to see how BAC have reached their amazing figures.

The Mono R may sound like an amazing car, but if you’re looking at buying one, unfortunately, you’re too late. Only 30 Mono Rs will be built and all 30 have been spoken for.