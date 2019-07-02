News

BMW X5 Powered by Hydrogen Could Be Coming Soon

By Zero2Turbo
Hydrogen Fuel Cell i8 prototype

A new report from Forbes seems to suggest that BMW has not stopped plans for a hydrogen-powered vehicle and we will actually see such a creation in the near future.

The publication stated that high-ranking officials from Munich, plans on launching a test BMW X5 early in the next decade followed by another, more refined version in 2025.

Related Posts

BMW X8 M and 400 Horsepower 1 Series Allegedly On The Cards

Plug-In Hybrid BMW M On The Way With EV Coming In After 2025

According to Forbes, BMW’s Director of Development, Klaus Frohlich said: “In the early ‘20s there will be a small series of X5 hydrogen cars and by 2025 there will be a mass producible hydrogen car available, with Toyota.”

The publication also claims that the first batch of fuel-cell BMW X5 models will be very expensive and a low-volume product, with limited availability worldwide.

Furthermore, while the technology already exists, it looks like BMW is waiting for it to reach maturity and for the pricing to go down, before committing.

Source Forbes
You might also like
News

BMW X8 M and 400 Horsepower 1 Series Allegedly On The Cards

News

Plug-In Hybrid BMW M On The Way With EV Coming In After 2025

News

BMW 5 Series “Power BEV” Trial Vehicle Packs 10,000 Nm of Torque

News

BMW Vision M Next Concept Revealed With 600 HP (441 kW)

News

Hole-In-One Scores Golfer A BMW M8 Competition

News

BMW X7 M Looking More Likely Than A New M1

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us