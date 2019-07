Thank you for all who continuously submit spots every week. This post would not do so well if it wasn’t for your dedication.

Highlights this week are; Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series, Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, Toyota Supra’s, Lamborghini Aventador S duo, Ferrari 488 Pista, McLaren 600LT Spider, Ferrari F40, purple BMW M4 and this stunning orange McLaren 720S Spider.