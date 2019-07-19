News

Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider / Aperta Might Debut In September

By Zero2Turbo

Remember that article we wrote a few months back about all the Ferrari’s to be revealed this year? Well, it has been pretty damn accurate so far so there is no reason to not believe what is in the future pipeline.

Yes, we said we would likely see a drop-top version of the 812 Superfast in November this year but according to forum members on FerrariChat, some are receiving invitations to see the machine in early September.

Related Posts

New Ferrari SUV Could Outpower The Lamborghini Urus

Five Year Waiting List For a One-Off Ferrari

Based on the invites, there are events to see the grand touring convertible on September 2 and 8.

It will likely feature a folding hardtop similar to the 488 mechanisms except without vents. Expected to be mechanically and cosmetically identical to 812 Superfast with a regular production run of around 18 to 24 months.

We don’t expect it to gain any more power which means it will pack a 6.5-litre V12 making 789 horsepower (588 kW) and 718 Nm. The coupe can reach 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 340 km/h. The extra weight from the roof-lowering mechanism might slow down the upcoming droptop a little.

Source FerrariChat
You might also like
News

New Ferrari SUV Could Outpower The Lamborghini Urus

News

Five Year Waiting List For a One-Off Ferrari

News

7X Design GTO Vision Is The Ultimate Tribute Ferrari

News

Ferrari 250 GTO Now Legally Recognised As A Work Of Art

Crash

Watch A Ferrari F50 Crash Into a 488 Pista Piloti On Cavalcade 2019

News

We Should See A Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider / Aperta

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us