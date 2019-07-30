News

Is BMW Going To Axe The 8 Series and Z4 Already?

By Zero2Turbo

According to a new report from Automobile Magazine, several BMW models will be getting axed in the future, to make sure the company remains profitable in the long run.

The report says the financial side of things is not exactly smooth and that certain cuts are necessary in order to make sure the BMW brand remains relevant in 10 years time.

Related Posts

Sterckenn Announces Aero Upgrades for BMW M5 and M2…

Future Jaguars and Land Rovers May Use BMW Engines

At this stage, BMW is profitable but things are changing and the resources needed to develop new solutions are going to eat away at the profitability of the company.

So, according to Automobile Magazine, they are going to have to make some tough decisions on their model lineup. So far the 2 Series Convertible, 3 Series GT and 2 Series Gran Tourer models are no longer but the publication mentions that other models such as the Z4, standard 7 Series (non-LWB), and both two-door versions of the 8 Series could be on the way out. Automobile Mag further adds that only the Gran Coupe model in the 8 Series lineup is to survive the model cuts.

We will take this with a pinch of salt for now as the 8 Series has only really just hit the market and they will be far away from making a decision on that.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.

Source Automobile Magazine
You might also like
News

Sterckenn Announces Aero Upgrades for BMW M5 and M2 Competition Pack

News

Future Jaguars and Land Rovers May Use BMW Engines

News

2020 BMW Alpina B7 Is The Fastest 7 Series You Can Buy

News

AC Schnitzer Give BMW i3s Sporty Appeal

News

BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition Pricing for South Africa

News

New BMW M4 Convertible To Get A Soft Top

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us