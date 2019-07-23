Kyalami 9 Hour Brings Intercontinental GT Challenge to South Africa

A rather prestigious motorsport event is set to blast off in Johannesburg from 21 to 23 November with the historic Kyalami 9 hour returning after a 37-year absence.

Three days on the track to get those pulses racing at the must-see family event of the year.

While the Intercontinental GT Challenge is reserved for FIA GT3 specification supercars, many of its events (including the Kyalami 9 Hour) also feature local championships and cars competing for class honours simultaneously. They will share the track with eight full-season manufacturers namely; Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan, and Porsche.

For those who follow the international racing calendar will know we have local boys Kelvin van der Linde and Jordan Pepper, who are both battling for outright victory.

“I’ve spent years trying to get this African leg of the series off the ground. To finally have it all locked in is a massive achievement and one that I am absolutely delighted about having an African part of this championship means that we are now across five continents. We are truly a global event and we look forward to November when the thrilling sounds of the vehicles light up Kyalami for nine hours,” said SRO Motorsports Group Founder and CEO, Stéphane Ratel.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased from

www.kyalami9hour.com.