Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition Roadster Smashes Into Police in Chicago

This past Saturday around 4:00 in Chicago the driver of this white Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition Roadster collided with a police cruiser at high speed.

Police say that the Aventador ran a red light and struck a police cruiser which was driving through an intersection. The officer involved was sent to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The police detained the driver of the Lambo for questioning, eventually releasing him at the scene of the accident. Officers then issued two citations to the driver of the Lamborghini for speeding and disregarding a traffic signal.