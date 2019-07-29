CrashNews

Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition Roadster Smashes Into Police in Chicago

By Zero2Turbo

This past Saturday around 4:00 in Chicago the driver of this white Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition Roadster collided with a police cruiser at high speed.

Related Posts

Lamborghini Will Have To Cap Production To Keep Exclusivity

Silhouette Works GT Is The Ultimate Liberty Walk Lamborghini…

Police say that the Aventador ran a red light and struck a police cruiser which was driving through an intersection. The officer involved was sent to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The police detained the driver of the Lambo for questioning, eventually releasing him at the scene of the accident. Officers then issued two citations to the driver of the Lamborghini for speeding and disregarding a traffic signal.

You might also like
News

Lamborghini Will Have To Cap Production To Keep Exclusivity

News

Silhouette Works GT Is The Ultimate Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan

News

Wheelsandmore Boosts Huracan Performante Power Up To 657 HP (477 kW)

News

This Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is For Sale at R170 Million

News

Abt Increases The Lamborghini Urus’ Power Output to 700 HP (522 kW)

News

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Is Real and Could See Limited Production

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us