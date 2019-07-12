M3-Engined Toyota Supra is Possible but Not Likely

The new Toyota Supra has definitely divided opinions with many saying that it is just a BMW Z4 with a different body due to its BMW engine and BMW interior parts. Whether you see that as a positive or a negative, it is the way it is. If you are one of those nay-sayers, then this bit of news may make you a bit more optimistic. While nothing is confirmed, the chance is there that we may see the S58 six-cylinder engine for the 2020 M3 and M4 in a sportier version of the Supra.

“We’ve certainly made no offer to supply the engine to Toyota – and no request has been made, as far as I know. But it’s an interesting idea, if unlikely for now. It would be a lot for us to give away, you might say. But I’d never say never,” said the head of BMW’s M division, Markus Flasch while talking to Autocar.

“As a rule, we don’t offer BMW M engines to third parties because we consider them such a strength of our cars. I think it would be a hard decision for a lot of the team to accept – particularly with the S58 being so new. Why would we sell it before we had a chance to use it ourselves in all the places we plan to?”

Neither Toyota has approached BMW or BMW has approached Toyota about this offer but should it come to fruition, this would be the first BMW M engine to be put into a third party car since the McLaren F1 back in the 1990s.