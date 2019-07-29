McLaren Denver Commissioned 600LT Pikes Peak Collection

The Denver McLaren dealership has commissioned a special collection of cars that honours the famed Pikes Peak International Hill Climb of its home state.

Last week they debuted six special 600LT Spiders, each with matching gold cues. All six include a McLaren Special Operations Bespoke or Heritage color: Black Gold, White Gold, Norello Red, Volcano Red, Aurora Blue, and Midas Gray. Gold and matte black vinyl stripes are present on each car, as are satin gold wheels.

In addition to the standard 600LT Spider gear, McLaren Denver had each car fitted with the MSO Club Sport package. It adds carbon fibre cantrails, front fender louvers, titanium wheel bolts, and carbon fibre racing seats as seen in the McLaren Senna.

The satin gold look follows the driver into the cabin where a steering wheel center band is finished in the same hue. The extended paddle shifters and all other visual contrast lines also sport the soft gold look, too. Final touches include the Pikes Peak logo in gold embroidery on the headrests and plaque marking the car as one of six made.

That’s right, the six cars are all McLaren made and each will be sold exclusively through McLaren Denver. Pricing wasn’t included in the announcement, but you can expect a healthy premium over the regular figure for the Pikes Peak collection cars.