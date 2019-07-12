Naturally Aspirated Engines, Manual Gearboxes Sticking Around Thanks To Porsche

Let’s face it, the future will be loaded with electric vehicles and it is easy to worry about losing the visceral feeling petrol-powered cars exude. EVs are proving to be stellar performance vehicles, often outperforming internal combustion machines.

Porsche is not quite ready to write-off gas-powered engines nor are they willing to dispose of the naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox yet either which is great news for us enthusiasts.

Andreas Preuninger, the head of Porsche’s GT division, spoke with WhichCar.com at the launch of the second-generation Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 about how automakers ditching naturally aspirated engines and manual gearboxes are making a mistake. For Porsche, half of its GT cars sport a manual transmission giving them a unique position as a performance brand.

Preuninger captured the soul of the automotive enthusiasts in his interview saying cars can be more than just a means of transportation. He added they bring pleasure, too, and make you smile – and that’s healthy. Preuninger’s comments come as fans continue to rejoice about the Cayman GT4 sticking with its naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox, which Porsche announced late last month.