New Mercedes-AMG A 45 and CLA 45 Are Quieter Than Predecessors

Mercedes-AMG owners and fans loved the exhaust theatrics of the A 45 and CLA 45 models but they are going to be dulled down a bit in the new version says Mercedes to meet ever-toughening noise and emission regulations in Europe.

According to CarAdvice, the new A 45 exhaust note “is noticeably quieter than its predecessor, with the German manufacturer resorting ‘enhanced’ sound pumped into the interior.”

The head of product planning for AMG compact cars, Bastian Bogenschutz, told the publication that “The regulations were getting pretty difficult for the sound to just come from the exhaust system, so we added the AMG pure performance sound, there we take the real sound from the exhaust system, the pulsation of the real sound and move it inside the car. It works together with the exhaust system.”

Unfortunately, this will apply globally as it would have been too costly to design a different exhaust unit for different regions and/or countries.

The other aspect of the exhaust note that has largely disappeared is the crackles and pops you’d from the previous car on lift-off, with Bogenshutz admitting the two cars are now very different when it comes to engine and exhaust note.

CarAdvice does add that the new A 45 is a little louder than the CLA 45 because of its chassis style.