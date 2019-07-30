Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Base Model Revealed with SA Pricing

Believe it or not, the new Porsche 911 Carrera S has been out for eight months already but finally, the German brand has unveiled the standard 911 Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet ahead of deliveries beginning in early 2020.

As expected they pack a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine making 379 hp (283 kilowatts) and 449 Nm of torque that routes through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. For comparison, the more potent S variant offers 443 hp (330 kW) and 529 Nm of torque.

The lower amount of power does not sacrifice much in the performance department. The hardtop requires 4.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h but slap on the optional Sport Chrono Package and that figure drops to an impressive 4 seconds flat. The Cabriolet offering (with its extra weight) can achieve the sprint in 4.4 seconds (4.2 seconds with Sport Chrono pack).

Cosmetically speaking it will be challenging to tell the standard Carrera apart from the Carrera S. The only difference is that the Carrera has a single exhaust outlet exiting from each corner of the rear, versus a pair of pipes on each side of the S. However, buyers can spec an optional Sport Exhaust with two oval tips. The interiors are also identical, including both models using a 10.9-inch infotainment screen.

Just like the Carrera S models, the new Carrera does come standard with lots of tech. The features include Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive dampers with Normal and Sport modes. The brakes have a Wet mode that detects a wet road and tweaks the stability control and anti-lock brake system for the conditions.

The options list includes features the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes and staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels that come straight off the Carrera S.

Prices for the 911 Carrera Coupe start at R1,557,000 and R1,738,000 for the Carrera Cabriolet. Both prices include a 3 year / 100,000 km Driveplan and are available to order now.