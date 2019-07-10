Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Adds A Few Special Touches To The 718 Boxster Spyder

Every now and again Porsche likes to showcase what is possible to make your Stuttgart stallion stand out from the crowd. This is done through Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur programme and Porsche have applied some extra little details to the newly released 718 Boxster Spyder.

Finished in a lovely metallic blue, Porsche have contrasted this with a tinted effect on the headlights, taillights and side marker lights. The black theme is continued with black door handles and the five-spoke wheels which have a metallic finish.

While the interior hasn’t received many unique touches, you do receive a lovely little leather key holder for your Boxster Spyder.

Just as a reminder, the new Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 produce 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 420 Nm of torque from their 4.0-litre, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. 0-100 km/h is dealt with in 4.4 seconds with the Boxster Spyder reaching a top speed of 301 km/h.