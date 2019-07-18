News

R1.3 Million Porsche PTS Python Green Chromaflair Paint Requires Government Approval

By Zero2Turbo

If you are a regular reader of Zero2Turbo, you would have come across an article or two on expensive paint jobs, especially this one from Porsche.

With the cost of the paint easily exceeding the R1 million mark, we found out another reason why it carries such a hefty price tag thanks to @porschelebanonfans.

Related Posts

We Might See Hotter Porsche Cayman GT4 “RS”

Naturally Aspirated Engines, Manual Gearboxes Sticking…

Porsche uses a process of magnets to align the flakes after each paint coat and only fifteen models receive this special paint a year due to the intense process used.

For the PTS Python Green Chromaflair paint on the Turbo S, you see here, the substance that provides the iridescence is the same material that the Bundesbank uses in the hologram on Euro notes. The paint supplier must account to the German government for every ounce used in this paint.

It is no wonder it costs so much but would you part with this much money for a paint job? Why not wrap it in something almost identical for a fraction of the cost?

You might also like
News

We Might See Hotter Porsche Cayman GT4 “RS”

News

Naturally Aspirated Engines, Manual Gearboxes Sticking Around Thanks To Porsche

News

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Adds A Few Special Touches To The 718 Boxster Spyder

News

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder Pricing for South Africa

News

2019 Porsche 911 RSR Revealed With Large 4.2-litre Engine

News

Naked Carbon Fibre Porsche 935 Is Something Else

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us