Saleen S7 Making Comeback With 1,500 HP (1,118 kW) and 480 KM/H Top Speed

The Saleen S7 is nearly 20 years old believe it or not but it has not been forgotten!

Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation will be overseeing Saleen’s launch in China as a high-volume performance brand and to kick things off they will bring the Saleen S7 back to the forefront with even more incredible specs than it originally had.

The S7 launched in 2000 with 550 hp (410 kW) but when Ford’s 7.0-litre V8 was handed a pair of turbos, this went up to 750 hp (560 kW). Fast forward to 2017 where Saleen launched an S7 Le Mans version promising 1,300 hp (969 kW) and limited to just 7 units.

The version you see here is a new S7 Le Mans packing a menacing 1,500 hp (1,118 kW) and a claimed top speed of 298 mph (480 km/h). Zero to 100 km/h will apparently take just 2.2 seconds putting it up there with the fastest cars in the world.

As with all top speed claims like this one we need to take it with a pinch of salt until we see something confirmed.