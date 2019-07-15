Suzuki Jimny G63 Lookalike Is Quite Accurate – Costs R170k

There is an enormous price and size difference between the Suzuki Jimny and the Mercedes-AMG G63 but what if you wanted the G63 brutish look on your little Jimny?

Fast Car Service in Dubai has developed an impressively detailed body kit for the Jimny that transforms the tiny SUV into a replica of the G63. The comprehensive package includes a new front bumper, hood, bull bar, and bulging front wheel arches all modeled from the G-Class. The headlights are taken from yet another off-roader that has been around for decades, the Jeep Wrangler, in its current-generation JL guise.

You might notice those turn signals are rather large for the diminutive off-roader and that is because they are actually taken straight from a G-Class.

The little Jimny even received dual exhaust side tips courtesy of an original AMG exhaust, although only the ones on the left actually work. It might not have the big V8 of the real G63, but the puny four-cylinder engine sounds pretty good thanks to the new exhaust.

How much would this cost? It will set you back $12,250 (approx. R170k) which is more than half the cost of the entire car (R264 900 for the GLA version).