VW Golf GTI TCR Already Ramped Up To 335 HP (250 kW) by ABT

Back in 2013, the Golf 7 GTI arrived on the scene with a four-cylinder 2.0-litre TSI gasoline engine producing 217 hp (162 kW) or 227 hp (170 kW) with the Performance Package.

As the years went by, the horsepower count gradually grew and eventually hit an impressive 306 hp (228 kW) in the limited-run Clubsport S special edition. Fast forward to current times, ABT decided to extract even more power and got its hands on the more recent track-focused TCR version.

In stock form, the GTI TCR produces 286 hp (213 kW) and 380 Nm of torque, but ABT has taken output to a new level. Thanks to the tuner’s own engine control unit, the four-banger can be massaged to produce 335 hp (250 kW) and 430 Nm. The extra punch shaves off two-tenths of a second from the sprint to 100 km/h, with the task now taking only 5.4 seconds.

As usual, they don’t just fiddle with the engine performance but also throw in a height-adjustable suspension kit and custom springs, while anti-roll bars are also part of the package.

If you’re not happy with the Golf GTI TCR’s alloy wheel designs, ABT has a larger 20-inch set finished in glossy black to make the Volkswagen hot hatch look a bit more special.