Wheelsandmore Boosts Huracan Performante Power Up To 657 HP (477 kW)

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is most certainly one of the most impressive supercars available today. With its 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, it isn’t a former Nürburgring lap record holder for nothing. But what if 640 horsepower (477 kW) is not enough for you? Fortunately, Wheelsandmore are here to help.

When you give your Performante to Wheelsandmore, they fiddle with the software of the car’s ECU and exhaust system. The result? 657 horsepower (490 kW). While the upgrades may not be drastic, it’s just enough to make sure you outrun any standard Performante on the dragstrip.

Wheelsandmore also offers new wheels measuring 20- and 21-inches at the front and rear respectively. In addition to that, the car’s springs are also lowered by 30 millimetres. This will ensure the car looks even more menacing sitting lower to the ground.

These upgrades are not only available for the coupé, but for the Huracan Performante Spyder as well.